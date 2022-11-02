VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.93 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of VSE in a report released on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.93 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.84. The consensus estimate for VSE’s current full-year earnings is $2.91 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for VSE’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of VSE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

Shares of VSEC opened at $47.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $606.46 million, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.19. VSE has a fifty-two week low of $31.85 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in VSE by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 52,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 789.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 10.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 36.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

