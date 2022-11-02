Vulcan Forged PYR Trading 2.9% Higher This Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 1st. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $105.67 million and approximately $15.80 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $4.42 or 0.00021542 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,527.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00008095 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00019436 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00042798 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 82.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00044319 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00022626 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004797 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 23,897,700 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 4.65279397 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $30,096,379.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.