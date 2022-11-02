Walken (WLKN) Price Reaches $0.0504 on Major Exchanges

Walken (WLKN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Walken has a total market capitalization of $100.65 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Walken has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Walken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0504 or 0.00000250 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Walken

Walken’s genesis date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official website is walken.io. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io.

Walken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

