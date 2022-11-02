Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,985 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.82. 149,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,468,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.24.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,316,696.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,497,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,139,425.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total transaction of $1,316,696.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,497,747 shares in the company, valued at $203,139,425.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock valued at $298,616,900. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.93.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

