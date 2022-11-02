Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Sells $49,099.96 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $49,099.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,024 shares in the company, valued at $597,855.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Wayfair Stock Performance
NYSE:W traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,033,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,591. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $298.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.09.
Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently commented on W. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Wayfair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.04.
Wayfair Company Profile
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
