Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO Thomas Netzer Sells 3,909 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) COO Thomas Netzer sold 3,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $145,688.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,104.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thomas Netzer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wayfair alerts:

On Tuesday, October 4th, Thomas Netzer sold 1,885 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $69,179.50.

On Friday, September 16th, Thomas Netzer sold 279 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $12,995.82.

Wayfair Stock Performance

NYSE W traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.60. 4,033,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,424,591. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $298.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 27.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,529,000. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 6.2% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 58,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.