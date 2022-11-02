WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.73-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.2 %

WEC traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.75. The company had a trading volume of 36,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,022. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.58 and a 200-day moving average of $99.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.21%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEC. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.64.

Insider Activity

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WEC Energy Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,098,000 after purchasing an additional 83,354 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,591,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,864,000 after acquiring an additional 52,389 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,075 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,287,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,607,000 after acquiring an additional 26,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,682,000 after acquiring an additional 65,287 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

