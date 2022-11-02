Wedbush Weighs in on Axos Financial, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Axos Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.14. The consensus estimate for Axos Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

AX opened at $39.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $62.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.08. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.43.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.82 million.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $185,540.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $185,540.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,245 shares in the company, valued at $610,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $68,562.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,626.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,885 shares of company stock worth $729,303 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $789,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 605.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

