Wells Fargo & Company Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 121,944 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 85% compared to the average daily volume of 65,860 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.03.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.88. The stock had a trading volume of 28,644,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,244,424. The company has a market capitalization of $177.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.39 and its 200 day moving average is $43.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.