Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Hits New 52-Week High at $63.51

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.51 and last traded at $63.27, with a volume of 2391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.02.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WABC. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.98 and a 200 day moving average of $57.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2,776.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

