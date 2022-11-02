Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on November 28th

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.471 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

Westlake Chemical Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years. Westlake Chemical Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 91.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.9%.

NYSE:WLKP opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $29.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $836.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.85.

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $448.79 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

WLKP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Westlake Chemical Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Westlake Chemical Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter worth $252,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter worth $438,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 22.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. 31.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

