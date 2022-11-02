WhiteBIT Token (WBT) Price Reaches $10.54 on Top Exchanges

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. WhiteBIT Token has a total market capitalization of $651.26 million and approximately $19.68 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WhiteBIT Token has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. One WhiteBIT Token token can now be bought for approximately $10.54 or 0.00051665 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WhiteBIT Token Token Profile

WhiteBIT Token was first traded on August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. The official website for WhiteBIT Token is whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit. WhiteBIT Token’s official message board is blog.whitebit.com.

WhiteBIT Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteBIT Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteBIT Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteBIT Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

