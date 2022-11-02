Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.59-$1.76 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $33.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.06. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $37.97.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.66%.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.92.
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.
