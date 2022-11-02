Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Bought by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $13,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 75.8% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 13,388 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 11.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 22.2% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 13,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 8.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 20.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 840,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,814,000 after buying an additional 142,698 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Stock Performance

NASDAQ WING opened at $154.96 on Wednesday. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $178.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.90, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.90.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wingstop from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Wingstop from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Wingstop from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.06.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Further Reading

