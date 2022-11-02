Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.61-$1.63 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Wingstop Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of WING stock opened at $154.96 on Wednesday. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $178.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.82 and its 200-day moving average is $107.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.90, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.54.
Wingstop Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Wingstop by 72.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $271,000.
Wingstop Company Profile
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wingstop (WING)
- Freshpet: A Fresh Time To Buy Into This Growth Story?
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.