Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.61-$1.63 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wingstop Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of WING stock opened at $154.96 on Wednesday. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $178.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.82 and its 200-day moving average is $107.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.90, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.54.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WING. OTR Global raised shares of Wingstop from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $156.06.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Wingstop by 72.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $271,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

