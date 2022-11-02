WMS Partners LLC Buys 920 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $245,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $97,886,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of QQQ traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $273.32. 563,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,473,644. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.28. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

