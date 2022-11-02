WMS Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WMS Partners LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,178,803. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chevron to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.60.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $1.44 on Wednesday, hitting $180.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,219,910. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $110.73 and a 12 month high of $184.50. The company has a market capitalization of $355.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.48 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

