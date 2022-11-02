WMS Partners LLC Has $655,000 Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

WMS Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Tower Trading Down 0.3 %

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on American Tower from $274.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on American Tower to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.47.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $207.34. The company had a trading volume of 15,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,318. The firm has a market cap of $96.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $294.40.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

