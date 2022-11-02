WMS Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 480.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,823 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.8% of WMS Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.15. The company had a trading volume of 58,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,727,027. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.78. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

