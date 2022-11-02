WMS Partners LLC Purchases 4,520 Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

WMS Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of FRP worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRPH. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $615,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in FRP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in FRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $475,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in FRP by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 121,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D grew its position in FRP by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 954,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. 47.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRPH traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $59.75. 50 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,921. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.03. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.24 million, a PE ratio of 499.21 and a beta of 0.53.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 3.09%.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

