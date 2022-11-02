WMS Partners LLC Purchases 5,100 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 189.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 130,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,583,000 after purchasing an additional 67,336 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $722,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 9,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NYSE:NVO traded up $7.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.84. The stock had a trading volume of 23,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,296. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $91.51 and a 12 month high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 72.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.5836 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $678.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

