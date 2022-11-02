WMS Partners LLC Purchases 948 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.30. The company had a trading volume of 323,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,843,580. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $265.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $61.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Several research firms have commented on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.22.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

