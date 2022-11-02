WMS Partners LLC Sells 1,392 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

WMS Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,525 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 83.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.57.

NYSE:CVS traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.41. 354,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,665,078. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $129.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

