WMS Partners LLC Sells 9,044 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

WMS Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,044 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $685,157,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $557,000.

IVW stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.34. 61,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,222,081. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.88. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

