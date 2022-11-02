WMS Partners LLC Trims Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

WMS Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 0.9% of WMS Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 666.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.30.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $273.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,629. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $274.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $250.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.71. The company has a market capitalization of $201.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

