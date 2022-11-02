Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Wolfden Resources Co. (CVE:WLF – Get Rating) shares fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 22,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 80,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Wolfden Resources Trading Down 5.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.22. The firm has a market cap of C$26.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80.

Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wolfden Resources Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Wolfden Resources Company Profile

Wolfden Resources Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and sulphide deposits. Its flagship project is a 100% owned the Rice Island project that covers 2,611 acres of land located in the Snow Lake-Flin Flon greenstone belt, Manitoba.

