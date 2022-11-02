Wolfe Research Downgrades Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) to Market Perform

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CFR has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Compass Point upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $156.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.08.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.70. The stock had a trading volume of 379,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,777. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $112.67 and a 12 month high of $158.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $2,307,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,493,796.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $1,608,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,493,796.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 31,941 shares of company stock worth $4,210,074. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,908,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $817,789,000 after acquiring an additional 26,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,489,000 after acquiring an additional 39,554 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,159,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,711,000 after acquiring an additional 29,322 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,382,000 after acquiring an additional 676,467 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 713,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

