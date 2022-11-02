Wolverine World Wide (WWW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Wolverine World Wide has set its FY22 guidance at $2.10-$2.20 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $713.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.70 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average is $19.89. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $38.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 18,490 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at $820,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,414 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 12,264 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Williams Trading raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

