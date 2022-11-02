WOO Network (WOO) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $203.87 Million

WOO Network (WOO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last week, WOO Network has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One WOO Network token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000850 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOO Network has a market cap of $203.87 million and approximately $29.90 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,212.43 or 0.30834243 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00012043 BTC.

WOO Network Profile

WOO Network was first traded on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,962,243,792 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,189,658,413 tokens. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. The official website for WOO Network is woo.org. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WOO Network is medium.com/woonetwork.

WOO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using US dollars.

