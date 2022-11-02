World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2022

Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLDGet Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,922 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 52,338 shares.The stock last traded at $81.25 and had previously closed at $77.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WRLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on World Acceptance from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens lowered their price target on World Acceptance from $105.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

World Acceptance Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $497.56 million, a PE ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.84 and a 200 day moving average of $125.77. The company has a current ratio of 18.27, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Acceptance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 5,695.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Acceptance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.