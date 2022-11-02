WOW-token Price Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 2nd. In the last week, WOW-token has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0460 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $460.40 million and approximately $714.00 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.0460499 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $714.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

