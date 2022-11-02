Wrapped Cardano (WADA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $46,730.00

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. Wrapped Cardano has a market cap of $13.44 billion and $46,730.00 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001916 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Cardano Profile

Wrapped Cardano was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 34,330,929,998 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 34,277,702,081.605 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.39918664 USD and is down -2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $39,669.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

