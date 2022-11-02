WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd.

WSFS Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. WSFS Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 11.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WSFS Financial to earn $5.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $46.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.57. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $56.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.05.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.59 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 10.64%. WSFS Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WSFS shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of WSFS Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $185,728.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,724.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $185,728.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,724.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $153,609.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,352.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 40.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 100.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

