WW International (WW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. WW International has set its FY 2022 guidance at $0.80-$0.85 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $0.90 to $1.02 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $269.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.44 million. WW International had a net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. On average, analysts expect WW International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WW International stock opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63. WW International has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $21.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.31.

WW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WW International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on WW International from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on WW International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on WW International from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on WW International from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in WW International by 56.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 42,859 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in WW International during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in WW International by 9.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in WW International by 20.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in WW International by 49.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

