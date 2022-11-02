Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 32.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $75.13 on Wednesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $58.81 and a 52-week high of $93.86. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.58 and its 200 day moving average is $71.33.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $116,660.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 582,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,369,000 after purchasing an additional 251,999 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 823.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 234,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,825,000 after purchasing an additional 208,757 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,834,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,362,000 after buying an additional 208,620 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,362,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,367,000 after purchasing an additional 182,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 31.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 736,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,351,000 after purchasing an additional 175,619 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WH shares. TheStreet cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

