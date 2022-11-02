XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a payout ratio of 101.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Stock Up 1.1 %
XFLT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,589. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.
About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.
The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT)
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
- 3 Reasons Snap Stock Could Snap Back
- Freshpet: A Fresh Time To Buy Into This Growth Story?
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- Buy Big 5 Sporting Goods for Its Dividend; But How About Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.