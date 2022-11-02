XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a payout ratio of 101.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

XFLT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,589. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 24.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the period.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

