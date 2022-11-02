Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Shares Gap Down to $17.10

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.10, but opened at $15.41. Xenia Hotels & Resorts shares last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 35,040 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 11.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Cuts Dividend

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $283.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.47 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -190.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 327,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,325,000 after buying an additional 25,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 142,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.