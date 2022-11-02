Xpediator (LON:XPD) Shares Down 2.4%

Xpediator Plc (LON:XPD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 20.50 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 20.50 ($0.25). 10,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 98,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.25).

Xpediator Stock Down 2.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 26.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 31.45. The stock has a market cap of £29.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.86, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Xpediator Company Profile

Xpediator Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight management services in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It operates through three segments: Freight Forwarding, Affinity, and Logistics & Warehousing. The company offers freight forwarding and courier solutions by road, ocean, and air, as well as stock management, short and long term warehousing, and on site packing services; and B2B freight forwarding and courier services to the e-commerce, food, procurement, and oil industries.

