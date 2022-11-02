XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on XPO. Citigroup lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.82.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,079,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,453. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $83.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,061,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $279,216,969.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,759,674.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of XPO Logistics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westpark Management LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 155.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 160.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 7,500.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

(Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.