XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 45.28%. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. XPO Logistics updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

XPO Logistics Stock Performance

XPO Logistics stock opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.95 and a 200-day moving average of $51.41. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $87.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of XPO Logistics

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,061,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $279,216,969.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,759,674.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after purchasing an additional 906,295 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $688,479,000 after purchasing an additional 424,449 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1,338.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 404,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,449,000 after purchasing an additional 376,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,439,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,592,000 after purchasing an additional 325,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

