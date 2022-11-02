xSUSHI Hits 24-Hour Volume of $36,660.00 (XSUSHI)

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, xSUSHI has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. xSUSHI has a total market cap of $84.18 million and approximately $36,660.00 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xSUSHI token can now be bought for about $2.03 or 0.00009971 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,358.01 or 0.31142657 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012163 BTC.

About xSUSHI

xSUSHI’s genesis date was September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. The official website for xSUSHI is www.sushiswap.fi. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

xSUSHI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.Medium”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xSUSHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xSUSHI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xSUSHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

