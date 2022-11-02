XYO (XYO) Market Capitalization Achieves $75.50 Million

XYO (XYO) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last week, XYO has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One XYO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a market cap of $75.50 million and $489,014.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,415.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00007805 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006035 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00019543 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00039232 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00042923 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00022432 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004801 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00595318 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $507,361.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

