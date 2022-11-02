Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Gap Up to $43.06

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.06, but opened at $48.75. Yum China shares last traded at $46.53, with a volume of 62,367 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Yum China Stock Up 6.8 %
The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.96.
Institutional Trading of Yum China
Yum China Company Profile
Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yum China (YUMC)
- 3 Reasons Snap Stock Could Snap Back
- Freshpet: A Fresh Time To Buy Into This Growth Story?
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.