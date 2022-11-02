Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Gap Up to $43.06

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.06, but opened at $48.75. Yum China shares last traded at $46.53, with a volume of 62,367 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 10,461.2% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,868,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,884,000 after buying an additional 1,851,214 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 5.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,710,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,674,000 after buying an additional 955,868 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Yum China by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,154,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,115,000 after purchasing an additional 922,123 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Yum China by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,189,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,671,000 after purchasing an additional 792,734 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Yum China by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,473,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,440,000 after buying an additional 592,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

