Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Trading 6.3% Higher

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.01 and last traded at $26.59. 4,844 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 579,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Zai Lab to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Zai Lab to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Zai Lab Trading Up 9.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.95.

Institutional Trading of Zai Lab

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.49). Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 290.14% and a negative return on equity of 38.53%. The company had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.78 million. Equities research analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

