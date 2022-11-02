Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target Lowered to $300.00 at Robert W. Baird

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.67.

ZBRA opened at $238.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $237.28 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $281.30 and its 200 day moving average is $313.04.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 16.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total transaction of $765,733.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

