Zilliqa 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $35.67 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for $0.0298 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $401.95 million and $35.67 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003135 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000293 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000363 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,464.38 or 0.31561263 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000293 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00012315 BTC.
Zilliqa Coin Profile
Zilliqa was first traded on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,777,347,550 coins and its circulating supply is 13,485,880,397 coins. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Zilliqa Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.
