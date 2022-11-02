Zions Bancorporation N.A. Acquires 13,060 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 136.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 71,909.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,044,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,407 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 224.7% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,142,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,823,000 after acquiring an additional 790,505 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter valued at $192,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Clorox by 171.4% in the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,321,000 after acquiring an additional 442,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,669,000 after acquiring an additional 342,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Price Performance

CLX stock traded down $5.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.36. The stock had a trading volume of 125,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,436. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $186.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.05.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Clorox had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 87.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 126.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $135.08.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.