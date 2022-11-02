Zions Bancorporation N.A. Acquires 6,564 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 116,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.3 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.07.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.59. 48,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569,557. The company has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.91. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.29.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

