Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $41,011,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.7% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

RTX traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.34. The company had a trading volume of 138,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,105,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $141.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.75. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.80.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.73.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.