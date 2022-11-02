Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $2.84 Million Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,853 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 31,891 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $203,919,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,854,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947,366 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,897,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,001,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,643 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,578,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,352,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,952 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Argus raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $15.39. 452,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,363,276. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.38. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gary Torgow bought 16,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Torgow bought 16,835 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,424,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

